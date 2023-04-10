Correction: We have clarified that the chase happened on foot. Additionally, we originally stated that the driver of the vehicle was chased by the officer, when it was the passenger. This has been corrected.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — A person is in critical condition after an officer-involved shooting in Dayton on Monday night.

The incident took place near Harvard Avenue and Salem Avenue.

Police attempted to make a traffic stop for a vehicle without tags at approximately 9:18 p.m. when the passenger fled the scene on foot, according to Dayton Police Chief Kamran Afzal.

Chief Afzal said an officer shot the suspect. The suspect was then transported to Miami Valley Hospital in critical condition. A handgun was reportedly found on the suspect.

No officers were injured.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the incident.