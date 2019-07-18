Shots fired call sparks investigation at Jefferson Township gas station

Montgomery County Sheriff’s deputies investigate a reported shooting at the Shell gas station on W. Third Street in Jefferson Township on Wednesday, July 17, 2019. (Photo: Robert Morgan)

JEFFERSON TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — Montgomery County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating a reported shooting in Jefferson Township.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Wednesday at the Shell gas station on W. Third Street, near Olive Road.

Deputies responded to reports of a shooting.

When deputies arrived, they were unable to find a shooting victim.

Authorities told local hospitals to be on the lookout for a victim.

A 2 NEWS crew at the scene saw deputies detain two people, but authorities haven’t said if anyone was officially taken into custody.

