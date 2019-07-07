Shots fired being investigated in Harrison Township

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots fired incident.

According to a release, deputies were dispatched to the area of 4131 Meadowdale Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle recovery.

While in route to the call, the Regional Dispatch Center received a call of shots fired in the area of 4109 Meadowdale Drive. Once the deputies arrived on scene, they found one person with injuries from a fight, one person with a handgun, as well as the possible stolen vehicle from the original call.

No one sustained injuries from the gun shot.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.