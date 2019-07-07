Shots fired being investigated in Harrison Township

Local News
Posted: / Updated:
generic-police-lights-2_1521901896158.jpg

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after shots fired incident.

HARRISON TWP. – Montgomery County Sheriff Deputies are investigating after a shots fired incident in Harrison Township.

According to a release, deputies were dispatched to the area of 4131 Meadowdale Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle recovery.

While in route to the call, the Regional Dispatch Center received a call of shots fired in the area of 4109 Meadowdale Drive. Once the deputies arrived on scene, they found one person with injuries from a fight, one person with a handgun, as well as the possible stolen vehicle from the original call.

No one sustained injuries from the gun shot.

The incident is under investigation by the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS