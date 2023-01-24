DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting at a Butler Township restaurant Tuesday afternoon.

According to authorities, Officers responded just after 3:15 p.m. to the Olive Garden on Miller Lane in Butler Township on reports of a shooting. Huber Heights police confirmed there is an active investigation at this site.

At this time, it is unknown if anyone was injured in the shooting. No suspect information has been released at this time.

This incident remains under police investigation.