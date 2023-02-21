DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shots were fired in Darke County after one man threw a rock at another man’s car.

Just after 4:45 a.m. Tuesday, a 40-year-old Union City man was waiting at the intersection of Worth and Pickett roads for who he believed would be his ex-girlfriend, who was supposed to return some of his property.

Another man (46) showed up with the property, and the two began to argue. According to the Darke County Sheriff’s Office, the Union City man threw a rock at the other man’s vehicle, leading the 46-year-old to believe he was being shot at.

The 46-year-old retrieved a 12-gauge shotgun and fired one shot into the air, the sheriff’s office said, before driving away from the scene.

At this time, the Darke County Sheriff’s Office will continue to investigate the case, which will be sent to the prosecutor’s office to review potential charges.