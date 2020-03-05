2 in custody after shot fired in attempted robbery on Wyoming Street in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Two people are in custody Thursday morning after an attempted armed robbery at a convenience store on Wyoming Street in Dayton.

The robbery happened around 7:30 am at the Mini Mart located in the 1800 block of Wyoming Street. Montgomery County Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS two men entered the store and tried to take money from the register.

According to dispatchers, the clerk called 911 and said he was able to fight off the suspects and they were unable to get any cash from the register. The two men then ran off. Dispatchers say at least one shot was fired during the attempted robbery but there are no reports of injuries.

Dayton Police now have two people in custody but would not confirm these are the same two people that tried to rob the store.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will keep you updated when more information is available.