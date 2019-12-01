Shoppers support local stores on Small Business Saturday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Despite the wet weather, thousands of shoppers showed support for local stores across the Miami Valley during Small Business Saturday.

Several small business owners told 2 NEWS the increased awareness about buying local has made a difference.

“In the aftermath of the tragedy and everything that we’ve been through this last year, I think it’s more important than ever to band together and support the city and small business,” said Lauren Mercer, a shopper in the Oregon District.

“Small Business Saturday is a great asset for us,” said Chuck Aliaga of Marian’s Candles & Crafts. “It keeps us in the loop with what’s going on in Dayton. We get exposure to just about anybody in the area.”

Aliaga, who sells candles, crafts and other gifts inside downtown Dayton’s 2nd Street Market, told 2 NEWS he saw more shoppers than usual for a Saturday.

“The money stays local,” Aliaga said. “That gets re-invested back into the Dayton community, and it just helps keep things growing.”

At Home Brew Your Own Beer in Miami Township, owner Joey Brumley told 2 NEWS that Small Business Saturday sets the tone for a busy season.

“From this point forward all the way into Christmas, we definitely see a big spike,” Brumley said. “Whether it’s new people getting into the hobby or just people adding to their small home brewery.”

Some shoppers who spoke with 2 NEWS said supporting small businesses is important beyond Saturday.

“If you shop for your city instead of a big box store, then you’re really supporting where you live and where you love,” Mercer said.

Some local shop owners told 2 NEWS they are offering special deals through the rest of the weekend.

