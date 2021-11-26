MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — With Black Friday deals, the holiday shopping rush is in full swing.

Doors opened at 5 a.m. Friday at the Kohl’s at Austin Landing.

One after another, a long line of anxious shoppers made their way inside looking for specials and slashed prices. For some, this was the first stop of many.

“Old Navy, the mall, Target,” lists Alyssa Miller, who was out at Kohl’s shopping with her father and her best friend.

The tradition of Black Friday shopping for some has become just as important as Thanksgiving. Many say shopping early is even more pressing this year with the impact of supply chain issues and shipping delays.

“Get it while you can because the supplies aren’t that great this year,” says shopper Barry Snell.

Some shoppers came decked out in Christmas apparel, and one festive crew continued their decade long shopping tradition with a second-time TV appearance.

“We’ve been interviewed before! We’ve been on the news before!” exclaimed shopper Audrey Manuel.

Doing this for at least ten years, Audrey and her family have a strategy.

“Have somebody stand in line at the register and everybody takes turns and shops and that way you’re not standing in line forever,” says shopper Gina Wells.

Unlike years past, lines weren’t as long and crowds weren’t as big in the early morning hours, with many people choosing to shop online.

For those who did venture out to the stores, shoppers say it’s important to keep the spirit of the season in mind.

“Just be nice to people. Especially this year. I feel like everybody needs a good smile this morning. You’re out early and it’s holiday shopping so just remember why you’re here,” says Miller.