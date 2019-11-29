Shoppers flock to Austin Landing Kohl’s looking for deals

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) — After the dinner comes the dash for deals.

The Austin Landing Kohl’s was the first of many stops for shoppers looking for the best bargains.

Marcia Cox and her two sisters are Black Friday veterans, shopping together for the past decade.

“We used to have to stand in line and wait outside for people to open,” says Marcia.

Even though the store opened at 5 p.m. Thanksgiving day, the sisters kept with tradition.

“We don’t want to go Thursday night,” says Melissa Fisher. “We were eating a lot. I was tired last night.”

They waited until Friday morning to spend two hours at Kohl’s loading up their carts and getting a jump start on their Christmas shopping.

“It’s just definitely bonding time. Just spending time together It’s tradition,” says Fae Ochs.

“It’s just fun being together. It’s riding together in the car, getting the deals, trying to see how much fun we can have,” says Melissa.

About 165 million people nationwide are expected to shop this weekend. This year, there are fewer days between Thanksgiving and Christmas making this holiday shopping season even more of a rush.

“We refuse to shop on Thanksgiving. It ruins the Black Friday fun. So we come out at either 4 or 5,” says shopper Dawn Balonier. “We knew this store opened at 5. So here we are. First stop. And we’ll go all day. We carve in eating and Starbucks and then we meet our family for dinner.”

While many are shopping for others, some can’t resist buying for themselves too.

“We buy things for ourselves you know because that’s just fun,” laughs Kristen Ferrero & Dawn Balonier. “Then we buy things for our family. And they try to make us a list, but ultimately, we’re just guessing.”

“I bought some stuff for me. I wasn’t supposed to be shopping for me,” admits shopper Debbie Janning. “But I am looking for my grandkids and just various people so I got a lot of good deals today.”

Deals or not, most say it’s just worth the experience.

“Worth it. Every bit of it. Do it next year too,” stated Marcia.

“Just go out and have fun. Enjoy each other, and appreciate the employees; they’ve been working hard,” advises Fae.