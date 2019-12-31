Shoplifting suspect indicted for assaulting officer in mall parking lot

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A shoplifting suspect accused of assaulting a Miami Township police officer in the Dayton Mall parking lot and leading law enforcement on a pursuit was indicted this week.

On Monday, December 23, 2019, 24-year-old Loretta Bizzell was caught shoplifting from JCPenney at the mall. She ran off, and the Miami Township officer caught up with her as she was trying to get into her car.

She was able to get inside her vehicle, and as the officer tried to stop her, she reversed her car with her driver’s side door open.

The open door hit the officer, knocking him to the ground.

A police pursuit ensued as she fled the parking lot, and she was involved in multiple accidents before crashing her car near the intersection of Rahn Road and Far Hills Avenue.

She was indicted for:

One count of robbery

One count of failure to comply with the order or signal of a police officer

One count of assault of a police officer

One count of petty theft

One count of resisting arrest

Bizzell is in custody at the Montgomery County Jail, being held on a $50,000 bond. She will be arraigned on Tuesday, January 7, 2020 at 8:30 am.

Prosecutor Heck commented, “This defendant’s actions endangered the lives of many innocent people. Now she is facing the possibility of prison all because she didn’t want to be arrested for shoplifting. Thankfully, the officer was not seriously injured by this defendant’s conduct.”

