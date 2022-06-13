MIAMI VALLEY, Ohio (WDTN) — Summertime is here! Beat the heat and shop small with these locally-owned ice cream and custard shops found across the Miami Valley.

Airline Dairy Creme

Enjoy soft-serve ice cream as well as shakes and slushies at the Airline Dairy Cream in Vandalia. According to the shop website, this creamery has been serving up frosty goodies for four generations.

Address: 224 North Dixie Drive, Vandalia

Hours: Mon-Sat 10 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sun. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Arrow Queen

In New Carlisle, you can find the Arrow Queen ice cream shop. Here, you can get your ice cream topped with a variety of toppings, including popping boba.

Address: 431 North Main St, New Carlisle

Hours: Mon-Sat. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

Chilly Jilly’s

Head up to Sidey for this hometown ice cream shop. According to the website, this store is cash only, so don’t forget to stop by an ATM on the way!

Address: 401 South Ohio Ave. Sidney

Hours: Mon.- Sat. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sun. 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Dairy Shed

Enjoy Bellbrook’s own slushes, sundaes and flurries at the Dairy Shed. This shop is tucked into a parking lot across from the Winters-Bellbrook Community library and features lots of treats for the whole family.

Address: 55 Bellbrook Plaza

Hours: Mon-Sat 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m. – 10 p.m.

JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard

For classic custard flavor, check out JD’s Old Fashioned Frozen Custard shop in Dayton, or find their pints in the Engelwood Kroger Marketplace. According to the website, JD’s was voted Best Ice Cream Parlor in Dayton on ActiveDayton.com for three years.

Address: 322 Union Blvd #A, Englewood

Hours: Mon. – Sat. 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Sun. 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Jubie’s Creamery

This locally owned ice cream shop has two locations, each with its own special flavor based on the local community, In Fairborn, you can celebrate your Skyhawk Pride with Blueberry Waffle ice cream. In Moraine, cheer on the Pirates with a scoop of Cherry Brownie.

Address: Fairborn: 471 West Dayton Yellow Springs Rd; Moraine: 2749 West Alex Bell Rd.

Hours: 12 p.m. – 10 p.m. daily

Mr. Frosty’s

Head over to Franklin for a store that has been in operation for 53 years. You can find ice cream and milkshakes, of course, as well as other food.

Address: 12 East 6th Street, Franklin

Hours: Mon. – Sat. 12 p.m. – 9 p.m., Sun. 1 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Super Scoops

Enjoy your homemade ice cream in fresh waffle cones at Super Scoops Ice Cream in Centerville. This shop offers classic treats as well as some signature creations like the Ultimate Monster Cookie Sundae.

Address: 101 East Alex Bell Rd, Ste 188 Centerville

Hours: Mon. – Thu. 12 p.m. – 10 p.m., Fri. – Sat. 12 p.m. – 11 p.m., Sun. 12 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sweet P’s Handcrafted Ice Pops

This gourmet popsicle shop is run out of Dayton’s own Second Street Market, but they also sell at farmer’s markets and cater to events in the surrounding area. You can order special flavors such as Coconut water and exotic fruit or Cookies and cream on their website here.

Address: 600 East 2nd Street in Dayton

The Ice Cream Trolley

For a unique ice cream experience, check out the Ice Cream Trolly! This ice cream trailer caters to events around the Miami Valley, so check out their Facebook page here to see where they’ll be next!

Address: Local festivals and private events

Hours: Vary by event

Three Dipps Ice Cream Shoppe

Find hand-dipped ice cream and other sweet treats at the Three Dipps Ice Cream Shoppe in Miamisburg. Check out their Instagram page here to see some of their flavors.

Address: 33A South Main Street, Miamisburg

Hours: 1 p.m. to 9 p.m. daily

Twist Ice Cream Co

Find the flavors of the week online here so you can plan your trip to Twist Ice Cream. This shop shares space with the Green Crest Golf Club in Liberty Township.

Address: 7813 Bethany Rd, Liberty Township

Hours: Mon.-Fri. 3:30 p.m. – 8:30 p.m., Sat-Sun 1 p.m – 8:30 p.m.

Young’s Jersey Dairy

This Yellow Springs dairy barn and ice cream shop has more than just ice cream. Take the family out for the day to enjoy mini-golf, a petting barn, batting cages, and a variety of events throughout the year. See the website here for open hours for each activity.

Address: 6880 Springfield-Xenia Rd, Yellow Springs

Dairy Store Hours: Mon.-Thu 11 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri. 11 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sat. 9 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sun 9 a.m. – 9 p.m.

Did we miss something? Let us know at newstips@wdtn.com.