DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — August is Black Business Month. Many organizations are teaming up to bring people to downtown Dayton to celebrate.

Sixty-two businesses will be participating in the Black Business Hop on Saturday, Aug. 26. Downtown Dayton will be filled with consumers looking to support local small businesses.

On the list of businesses participating, shoppers will be able to purchase beauty services, food from restaurants, inventory from clothing stores and more to try. In the Second Street Market, 21 shops are participating, while only nine pop-up vendors will in the Fire Blocks District.

Leaders from organizations, like the Downtown Dayton Partnership, Greater West Dayton Incubator and Shop Black Biz Dayton say the Black Business Hop is all a part of an effort to highlight minority owned businesses that don’t always get the publicity they need.

Shop Black Biz Dayton CEO Chataun Denis says she hopes the event will draw communities closer together.

“Dayton is the city for innovation. And what if we could bring our races together? We could bring the eastside and the west side together and support all of our businesses and have a united front like we could put Dayton on the map again for figuring out race relations…That’s my vision.”

The Greater Dayton RTA will be providing free shuttles to the different businesses across the city.