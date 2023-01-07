Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The Miami Valley is finishing the first official week of 2023 and Shelby County’s birthday is on Saturday!

Shelby County is turning 204 on Saturday, January 7!

According to the Sidney-Shelby County Chamber of Commerce website, the county was made in 1819 and is named after the first governor ok Kentucky, Isaac Shelby.

2 NEWS spoke with a few small businesses in Shelby County on what it means for them to be a part of Shelby County during the 204th year.

J&J Brautigam LLC

J&J Brautigam LLC is a family-owned business operated by husband and wife, Jeff and Jennifer Brautigam in Shelby County.

The business began in early 2016 with Jeff leaving his former job after 20 years and looking for a new opportunity. Jeff and another co-worker operated the business, while Jennifer took care of the bookkeeping and assisted in the field on occasion and enjoyed it.

Jennifer says the business is currently operated by herself and husband, Jeff, plus their two children, which help with the business in the summertime.

Brautigam said her family are very appreciative of the community members of Shelby County.

We are extremely thankful for the support the Shelby County community has given us. It is a small community and word of mouth is everything. If we would not do it at our house, we are not going to do it at yours. Being a small business, I feel like we really make a connection with our customers. Jennifer Brautigam, owner of J&J Brautigam LLC

J&J Brautigam LLC works primarily with sanitary sewer line repairs and replacements, in addition to other underground plumbing services.

Brautigam says the business either excavates and replaces the line traditionally or are able to blow a liner into the lateral without damaging the customer’s yard.

The Brautigam family says they have watched the community around them grow and are excited to be a part of it.

“We are excited about what the future holds, not only for our family, but also our community,” Jennifer Brautigam said.

If you are interested in contacting J&J Brautigam LLC for waste water removal services, you can visit their Facebook page or contact them through Google. If you would like to get in touch with the business by phone, you can call (937) 638-5059 or (937) 538-6728.

Sidney Flower Shop

Betsy and Mike Martin are the owners of Sidney Flower Shop at 111 East Russell Road in Sidney. The Martin’s purchased the business five years ago, but the flower shop had been family-owned and operated outside of the Martin family for over 75 years.

The Martin family talked about how the Shelby County community supports each another on a constant basis.

When you see the community pull together for events, or if there has been a tragedy, you just see the love of this community come out. Betsy Martin, owner of Sidney Flower Shop

Betsy told 2 NEWS she is very thankful that the community has embraced her family and the business since the beginning.

Supporting children and the schools is a very important impact on the community, which the Martin’s highly support. Sidney Flower Shop wants children to know that the business is a light to them, which they may not see.

Martin says she is grateful for the community and the relationships the shop has come to build over the years. The business owner says whether it is a restaurant or boutique that is a small business, she loves to support local and shop local.

If you would like to find out more about Sidney Flower Shop, you can visit their shop in Sidney or call (937) 492-6930.

