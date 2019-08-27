Shooting victim’s father offers support during Gem City Shine

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Families of the nine shooting victims and those injured were invited as VIP guests for Gem City Shine.

The father of victim Logan Turner, Michael Turner, was one of them.

He has made it his mission to spread love using #LoganHugs. He tells 2 NEWS he hugged at least a hundred people at Gem City Shine, both strangers and friends.

While the event was a way to heal and reclaim the Oregon District, Turner says he and his family are still struggling.

“I think Dayton needed it. I don’t know if it helped me out very much. I got out in public which helped me a little bit, but I don’t know if I’ll ever recover from this,” he said.

