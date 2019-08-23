Shooting victims’ families invited to Gem City Shine concert

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Thousands of people are set to pack the Oregon District Sunday for the Gem City Shine benefit concert, including the mass shooting victims’ family members, who were personally invited by local officials.

Michael Turner, the father of 30-year-old Logan Turner, said he believes the event is a great way to help the community heal.

“God’s holding one hand, and my son’s holding the other, and they’re directing me right now,” Turner said. “So I just want to hug as many people as I can, and maybe with that, I could bring some healing of my own.”

Turner said over the past few weeks, his mission has been to hug people every day. He tells them the hugs are from his son Logan, who was shot and killed August 4 in the Oregon District.

“I want everybody to know that if you walk down the street and you see somebody that looks like they need help, or if you just feel like you need help, just stop, just hug somebody,” Turner said. “A hug really makes you feel good instantly.”

Turner told 2 NEWS he plans to be in the audience at the Gem City Shine benefit concert after receiving a call from a local official who personally invited him and his family to the event.

“The Oregon District, I don’t think, will ever be the same for me,” Turner said. “I think Dayton has to do a lot of healing, and the more stars that have Dayton roots that come back to Dayton to try to help Dayton heal is a great thing.”

Turner said he wants to see the concert provide the community a sense of hope and encourage similar ways of healing across the nation.

“The Oregon District’s going to continue whether I continue or not,” he said. “I just need to heal. I hope that helps me.”

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter for all the latest news, weather and sports.