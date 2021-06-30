Shooting victim with life-threatening injuries shows up at Dayton hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A shooting victim showed up at a hospital in Washington Township Wednesday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said deputies were called to Kettering Health Washington Township (formerly Southview Hospital) just after 1 a.m. on the report of a shooting victim who was dropped off at the emergency department.

The sheriff’s office said the person who brought the victim to the hospital was found a short time later and is being questioned.

The victim’s wounds are considered life-threatening.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Special Investigations Unit. The incident is under investigation.