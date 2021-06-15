Shooting victim struck by Springfield police cruiser dies

SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating the death of a man following a shooting Sunday night.

The Springfield Police Division said that Eric Eugene Cole was involved in a shooting incident around 11:22 p.m. on June 13. Officers were sent to a residence at South Center Boulevard after calls came in reporting gun shots.

The first police cruiser to arrive on the scene struck Cole, who was lying in the street suffering from a gunshot wound to the arm. Cole was taken to the Springfield Regional Medical Center, later being flown via CareFlight to Miami Valley Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police have not confirmed the cause of death at this time.

The Springfield Police Division is investigating the shooting, while the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating the vehicle-pedestrian accident that stemmed from the shooting.