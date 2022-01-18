DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating after a shooting victim showed up at a hospital in Dayton Tuesday night.

According to Sergeant Wallace with Montgomery County Regional Dispatch, a male gunshot victim showed up at Grandview Hospital. The condition of the person shot is unknown at this time.

Dispatch said the shooting is believed to have taken place at United Foods on North Main Street. It is not known if there is a suspect at this time or what led up to the shooting.

