DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — The shooting victim who was left at Miami Valley Hospital on Monday has been identified.

According to police, a woman dropped off a person with a gunshot wound just before 1:30 p.m. Monday before taking off. Dayton Police said the shooting victim, a 39-year-old Steven L. Arnold of Dayton, died from his injuries.

Detectives were able to track down the person who dropped off the man and spoke with them. Police said the shooting appears to have happened in the 2900 block of West Third Street. Evidence was recovered from the scene.

The incident is under investigation by the department’s homicide unit. If you have any information, call police at 937-333-COPS. To remain anonymous, call Miami Valley Crime Stoppers at 937-222-STOP.