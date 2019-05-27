Local News

Shooting victim dies after crashing into school playground

Posted: May 27, 2019 04:02 PM EDT

Updated: May 27, 2019 05:47 PM EDT

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man who crashed into a playground at Dayton Boys Prep Academy Sunday was suffering from a gunshot wound when police found him.

Lt. Jason Hall tells 2 NEWS that officers with the Dayton Police Department responded to the area of 23 North Antioch Street for reports of a shooting on May 26.

While they were en route, another police crew working on an unrelated call saw a car speed down West Second Street before it ran a stop sign at Clemmer Street and crashed into a playground behind Dayton Boys Prep Academy.

When officers rushed over to provide assistance, they found that the driver had been shot. Medics responded to the scene and took the man to the hospital, where he later died.

A shooting suspect has been identified and apprehended. He is currently in the Montgomery County Jail awaiting formal charges.

