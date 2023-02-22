DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person has been arrested after leading officers on an extensive chase through Dayton and Trotwood on Wednesday.

Wednesday afternoon, parole officers were performing a follow-up when they watched a man get out of a truck with a firearm and shoot at another man. The parole officers called the Dayton Police Department, and multiple officers responded to the scene.

Officers found the suspect’s car and attempted to get him to stop, but the man drove away, leading police on a chase that extended through both Dayton and Trotwood. The man finally crashed his truck into a field in Trotwood where he was arrested.

The shooting victim was uninjured, police said. This incident remains under investigation.