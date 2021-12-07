DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A victim brought himself to Miami Valley Hospital Monday night after a shooting on U.S. 35.

Dayton Police Lt. Hall said officers responded to the hospital to investigate a shooting on U.S. 35 near Steve Whalen Boulevard.

According to Lt. Hall, this shooting was not random chance but was between two people who knew each other and shared a love interest.

The victim said that he and the shooting suspect were both driving west on U.S. 35 when the shooter pulled into the lane ahead of him and quickly hit the brakes, causing him to crash into the back of the suspect’s car.

The suspect left his car brandishing a handgun and fired several shots at the victim’s car as he tried to escape. Both the victim and suspect managed to drive away, and the victim arrived at Miami Valley Hospital to treat his wounds.

The suspect was found and subsequently arrested near the intersection of Wayne Avenue and Wyoming Street. Detectives from the Violent Offenders Unit responded and began their investigation.

Formal charges have not been announced, but the suspect is facing a preliminary charge of felony assault.