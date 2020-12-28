One man reportedly shot on I-75 NB Sunday

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A man was reportedly shot on I-75 NB Sunday.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the shooting was reported on I-75 NB after 10 a.m near the North Main Street exit. A 911 caller told dispatch that a driver shot at a person in another vehicle then fled the scene.
Authorites said one man was possibly injured in the shooting. There’s been no word on a suspect.
2 NEWS has reached out to the Dayton Police Department for more information. We will update this developing story as we learn more.
