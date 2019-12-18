Search for suspect continues after shooting at Miami Twp. hotel

MIAMI TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WDTN) – The search continues for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting at a Miami Township hotel.

The shooting was reported at around 1:30 pm when a male was found shot and laying by a blue Chevy truck in the 300 block of Prestige Place, near the Double Tree Suites hotel.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the police saw a gold pickup truck that fit the description of the suspect’s vehicle and tried to pull it over on I-75. Ultimately, it crashed into another car in the area of Edwin C. Moses Boulevard and Dryden Road.

The suspect took off from the scene, and multiple agencies including the Ohio State Highway Patrol are helping with the search.

We’re told that schools and businesses in the area are on lock down.

2 NEWS is working to learn more and will have additional details as they become available.

