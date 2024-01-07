DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police and medics are responding to a reported shooting on Sunday afternoon.

According to Huber Heights Dispatch, crews are on scene in the 3000 block of Creekview Circle after receiving a call responded to a call about a shooting around noon on Jan. 7

No additional information was made available by dispatch at this time. The status of any injuries or word of a suspect is currently unknown.

2 NEWS crews on scene see multiple jurisdictions responding, including Vandalia and Huber Heights.

Stay with 2 NEWS as this story develops.