SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (WDTN) — Police responded to a weapons call at a local bar on Saturday night.

According to Springfield Police Department, a weapons call came in around 7:30 p.m. on Dec. 30. Crews responded to Jimmy T’s Saloon, located at 1922 Lagonda Ave.

Upon arrival, officers confirmed shots were fired after crews found shell casings in the area. The bar went on lockdown during the incident, but no injuries were reported.

No one is in custody at this time and the cause of gunfire is currently unknown.

This incident remains under investigation by Springfield police.