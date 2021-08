DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place on W. 3rd Street in Dayton late Thursday night.

Montgomery County Regional Dispatch told 2 NEWS that the shooting happened just after 10 p.m.

Two people were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. They were unable to confirm what condition the victims were in at this time.

2 NEWS has a crew at the scene to find out more.

This is a developing story and WDTN.com will update it when new information becomes available.