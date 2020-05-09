Arrest made in shooting death of Dayton woman

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton Police say they have made an arrest in the case of a Dayton woman who was shot to death over the weekend.
The Montgomery County Coroner identified the victim as Krysten Connally, 32, of Dayton. Her death has been ruled a homicide.
Dayton Police responded to the shooting on Hillpoint Lane around 8:47 a.m. Saturday morning.
Montgomery County Regional dispatch told 2 NEWS the woman died after being shot in the head while in the driveway.
Police confirmed Monday afternoon that an arrest was made.
