Shooting of ex-wife, husband in Greene County ruled self-defense

The Greene County Sheriff’s Office and BCI are working to learn more details about a shooting on Grinnell Road in Miami Township near Yellow Springs.

GREENE COUNTY, Ohio (WDTN) – No charges will be filed against a man involved in the fatal shooting of two people on February 12, according to the Greene County Prosecutor.

Stephen Haller said in a release Friday an investigation conducted by the Greene County Sheriff’s Office and the Ohio Bureau of Investigation was presented to the Greene County Grand Jury.

After listening to testimony and reviewing the evidence, the Grand Jurors determined that Robert Lindsey Duncan was acting in self-defense of himself and his wife, Molly, when he fatally shot his ex-wife, Cheryl Sanders and her husband, Robert Reed Sanders.

Haller said the investigation found the assault by Mr. and Mrs. Sanders was planned in advance and both Cheryl and Robert Sanders were “armed and determined to do harm to Mr. and Mrs. Duncan.” The attack happened at the entrance of the Duncan residence. Haller said Cheryl Sanders and her current spouse, Robert Reed Sanders were residents of North Carolina. They drove to Ohio with the intent to kill Robert Lindsey and Molly Duncan. The Greene County Prosecutor said investigators believe the motive for the attack was greed and hatred.

Haller said his office considers this case closed.