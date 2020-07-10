Shooting investigation underway in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are responding to reports of a shooting in Dayton.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the received a call that someone had been shot in the 100 block of Gunckel Avenue and that the victim was not breathing.
Authorities could not immediately release information about any potential suspects.
2 NEWS is on the way and working to learn more about this developing story.
