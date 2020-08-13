Shooting investigation underway in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police are investigating a shooting in Dayton that happened Wednesday night.
Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened shortly before 10 p.m. in the 2000 block of Catalpa Drive. It is unclear at this time if anyone was seriously injured, though authorities say the person who called 911 reported that several people had been shot.
Authorities could not immediately say if a suspect was in custody. Several Dayton Police cruisers are on scene, where tape has been put up in the area.
2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.
