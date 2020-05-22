Breaking News
Shooting in Jefferson Twp. leaves 1 injured
JEFFERSON TWP., Ohio (WDTN) – Investigators are on the scene of a shooting in Jefferson Township.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS one person was shot around 9 p.m. in the area of Hanover and Fiske Avenues.

The victim’s condition is unknown at this time. Police have not released any information about a potential suspect.

2 NEWS is at the scene, working to learn more about this developing story.

