Shooting in Dayton sends one to hospital

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – A victim is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Thursday afternoon.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS it happened in the 300 block of Kenwood Avenue just before 3:40 pm.

One male was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, though the extent of his injuries is unclear at this time.

No one has yet been taken into custody in connection with the incident.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

