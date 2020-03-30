Shooting in Dayton leaves man dead

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An investigation is underway after a shooting overnight left a Dayton man dead.

Dayton Police tell 2 NEWS it happened around 1:20 a.m. on Monday in the 900 block of Leland Avenue.

The victim was identified as 46-year-old Jeffery Ferguson. Police did not say if a suspect was in custody.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.