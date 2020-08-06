Shooting in Dayton leaves 2 injured

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities say two people were injured in a shooting in Dayton Wednesday night.

It happened just after 10 p.m. in the 1000 block of South Euclid Avenue. Police could not immediately speak to the severity of the victims’ injuries or if a suspect was in custody.

2 NEWS is working to learn more about this developing story and will provide updates as they become available.

