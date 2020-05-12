Victim hospitalized after shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – One person is in the hospital after a shooting in Dayton Monday night.

Regional Dispatch tells 2 NEWS the shooting happened shortly before 8:20 p.m. in the 1600 block of Darst Avenue. Police say upon their arrival, they found a victim on the ground suffering from gunshot wounds.

Their condition is unknown at this time.

No arrests have yet been made in connection with the incident, and police could not immediately say if the victim and the suspect knew each other.