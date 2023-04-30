DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — One person is dead and another was sent to the hospital after a shooting on Saturday.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported shooting at 10:53 p.m. on Saturday to the 2000 block of Alpena Ave. in Dayton.

When deputies from the sheriff’s office arrived at the scene, two black males were discovered. One of the males was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other person was taken to a local hospital and listed in stable condition, according to the sheriff’s office.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office says the incident is still under investigation.