Shooting death of Dayton teen ruled homicide

According to officials, Qua’lek Shelton, a freshman at Dunbar High School, was taken off life support Tuesday at Dayton Children’s.

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – The Montgomery County Coroner’s Office said Thursday it has ruled to death of a Dayton teen a homicide.

Dr. Kent Harshbarger, the Montgomery County Coroner, said in a release Thursday 15-year-old Qua’Lek Shelton died from a gunshot wound to the neck. The death has been ruled a homicide.

Shelton was a freshman at Dunbar High School. Superintendent of Dayton Public Schools Dr. Elizabeth Lolli said, “The Dayton Public School District is saddened by the loss of Qua’Lek Shelton. His family, friends and classmates are in our thoughts. Crisis team members are available for those who need extra support.”

Police are still trying to track down the suspects involved. Police found the vehicle they say was involved in the shooting, a Saturn Vue with a spare tire on the rear passenger’s side and heavy tint on the windows. The SUV was found in Jefferson Township Wednesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Dayton Police Department at 937-333-COPS or Crime Stoppers at 222-STOP.