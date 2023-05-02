DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Two Springboro residents were sent to the hospital after a shooting at the Walmart in Lebanon.

According to a social media post by the Lebanon Police Department, officers were sent to the 1500 block of Walmart Drive in Lebanon around 1:05 p.m. Tuesday on a report of a shooting in the store’s parking lot.

When officers arrived, they found two individuals, a 22-year-old male and a 19-year-old female, inside a vehicle. The people were injured with “apparent gunshot injuries.” Police said both injured people were from Springboro.

The Lebanon Fire Department helped treat the pair, but they were later transferred to Atrium Medical Center in Middletown for further medical treatment.

Lebanon Police say the incident remains under investigation.