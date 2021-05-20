Shoes 4 the Shoeless seek help identifying catalytic converter thief

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Shoes 4 the Shoeless reported the theft of a catalytic converter from one of its work trucks and are now seeking help identifying the suspect.

The organization said the problem was discovered Thursday morning when they went to take the truck to Dayton Public Schools to drop shoes off for children.

“You may think this ruined our day. Not a chance, we had a fabulous day. Almost 200 children received much needed shoes and socks. One little boy was so happy he cried,” said the organization.

A donor has already offered to cover the cost to fix the converter out-of-pocket.

Anyone that has information regarding this theft is asked to call the police.