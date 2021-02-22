Shoes 4 the Shoeless in need of new warehouse

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) — A Miami Valley non-profit is in search of a new warehouse or it’ll be forced to halt its operations.

Since 2010, Shoes 4 the Shoeless has fitted more than 110,000 children with a new pair of kicks; but now, the organization has an unmet need of its own.

“We need a home,” says Kris Horlacher, RN, Founder and Director of Shoes 4 the Shoeless. “There has to be a home base for our shoes and our socks and our other needs.”

For the last decade, a room inside the Kettering Tennis Center has been home for Shoes 4 the Shoeless.

“When we first started, JP Heinz and his family owned Kettering Tennis Center,” describes Horlacher. “And he said let me show you a room.”

“It gave us the traction we needed to get our mission 11 years ago up and running,” Horlacher states.

Since its inception, it’s taken off, but so has the tennis center, which will begin renovations soon.

“Kettering Tennis Center is turning all of these rooms where we are back into tennis courts, which is great and we’re really excited for them,” says Horlacher.

With that, Shoes 4 the Shoeless needs a new space to house all of its donations as well as park its two trucks.

“We need 1,100-1,200 square feet. Heat would be nice,” says Horlacher. “Every dollar we don’t pay for storage, we turn into shoes and socks for children.”

As the organization searches for a new warehouse, it’s hoping someone will step up.

“If no body steps forward with storage for us, we will have to shut down our operations until we find something, which means, the kids who are waiting on us–we won’t be there,” says Horlacher.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless is hoping to be in a new space by April.

