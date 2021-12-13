XENIA, Ohio (WDTN) ‑ Over 150 kids will receive new shows on Monday as part of the Shoes 4 the Shoeless annual program.

The Greene County Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #37 has been taking children shoe shopping for over 20 years before partnering with Shoes 4 the Shoeless in 2019. That year the two groups gave shoes to over 100 kids, Shoes 4 the Shoeless said. Prior to this, the lodge had only been able to serve 20-60 kids a year.

“Shoes and socks are the biggest unmet need for children in poverty,” said Shoes 4 the Shoeless founder Kris Horlacher.

This year, over 150 pre-selected children were brought to Legacy Christian Academy gymnasium in Xenia and given socks, shoes and winter hats. The children were greeted by farm animals, a stilt walker and volunteers dressed as elves. According to Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Santa will also be in attendance.

Shoes 4 the Shoeless has been providing shoes and socks to children in need since its foundation in 2010. For more information, click here.