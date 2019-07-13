Shoes 4 The Shoeless donates shoes, socks to tornado survivors

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OLD NORTH DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shoes 4 The Shoeless gave out over 200 shoes to tornado survivors.

Saturday afternoon, the local organization was in Old Dorth Dayton offering free socks and shoes for kids in need after their neighborhood was heavily damaged in the memorial day tornadoes.

“We worked in the neighborhood the first three days after the storm,” said Kris Horlacher, the organization’s director. “We had to convert our shoes to food and water trucks because there were not enough trucks to distribute those.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tornado Recovery Special

Tornado Recovery

Helpful Resources

Interactive Radar

More As Seen on 2 NEWS