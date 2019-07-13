Shoes 4 The Shoeless donates shoes, socks to tornado survivors

OLD NORTH DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Shoes 4 The Shoeless gave out over 200 shoes to tornado survivors.

Saturday afternoon, the local organization was in Old Dorth Dayton offering free socks and shoes for kids in need after their neighborhood was heavily damaged in the memorial day tornadoes.

“We worked in the neighborhood the first three days after the storm,” said Kris Horlacher, the organization’s director. “We had to convert our shoes to food and water trucks because there were not enough trucks to distribute those.”