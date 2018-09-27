Shoes 4 the Shoeless collecting items for ravished North Carolina town Video

KETTERING, Ohio (WDTN) - Shoes 4 the Shoeless normally benefits local poor communities, but have decided to step into the role of Florence relief-bringers.

Pollocksville, North Carolina, a community of just 300, was devastated by Florence.

Only three buildings in the town were not damaged by floodwaters, and the residents are now in desperate need of any and all basic necessities.

"The fire department there that's volunteer were feeding everybody three meals a day on a gas grill, that was one of the buildings that didn't get flooded," said one volunteer with Shoes 4 the Shoeless, Jeff Tilford.

The group is donating 1000 pairs of brand new gym shoes, but are requesting many more from donations.

They have volunteers of all ages at First Baptist Church Kettering, packing up donations of items Pollocksville residents say are crucial as they rebuild.

"We want to serve our community, we want to serve our church and we want to serve America in general," said Susan Bowser of American Heritage Girls, one of the groups helping out.

"We've started receiving Amazon deliveries just out of the blue to the church," said Tilford. "We'd open them up and say, 'Oh there's baby bottles,' so we'd just put them in there."

On Friday night, they plan to fill up three 26-foot U-Hauls with the supplies, then eight volunteers will drive all day Saturday.

When they arrive, they will set up two free stores for residents to come grab from, then plan to get their hands dirty as they help clean up houses and debris.

"They've talked to Kris several times and are just so encouraged just on the hope that we're coming and that we just keep telling them that Ohio loves them and we're on our way," said Sheila Wuebben, a volunteer with Shoes 4 the Shoeless.

The group will be at First Baptist Church Kettering from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 28.

To see a full list of items wanted, click here.

