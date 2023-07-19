DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — With football season just around the corner, a local youth football organization was left shocked and hurt after someone broke into their shed, stealing an important piece of equipment.

Thanks to several people at Community Park on Tuesday night, the Mad River Pee Wee Football League was alerted that someone had broken into their shed and stolen a Gator utility vehicle.

The organization uses the vehicle for a variety of things including setting up for games, transporting people who need assistance and taking water to kids.

“We use it to transport all of our items from game day items like coolers and stuff, or just setting up the football field,” Marques McConnell, Mad River Pee Wee Football League Assistant Athletic Director, said. “Like, we use it all the time.”

Although they were disheartened by the harmful loss right before the start of the season, league officials say that their commitment to helping the kids will not waver.

They are also looking at ways of buying a replacement if the current one does not turn up.

“We may come up with a sponsorship to try to help,” Shelby Nance, Mad River Pee Wee Football League secretary, said. “If any businesses are interested, we’re going to come up with that. So, watch our Facebook or our website.”

League Athletic Director Jonathan Wagner also shared a message for whoever took the equipment.

“If you have any kind of heart or common courtesy, just bring it back,” Wagner said. “Bring it back in, no questions asked. If not, then we’ll let the authorities do their job and go forward from there.”

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Riverside Police Department.