Shipping delays expected due to coronavirus

MIAMISBURG, Ohio (WDTN) – With many Chinese dress companies halting production over coronavirus concerns, it is recommended that you don’t wait until the last minute to buy your prom or wedding dresses.

Local store Pure Couture Prom and Pageant says shoppers should get prom dresses early to guarantee they have it on time.

They are fully stocked now, but say shipment delays could cause issues closer to prom season.

“One thing we do recommend is not ordering from any of the knockoff prom dress sites you might find online because those will not guarantee you any type of shipping date. You just might make it to the last week and find out that your prom dress isn’t going to make it in time,” says Manager Jordan Rice.

They say shipping has not been affected at their store yet, but they expect it soon with factories closing.