Shiloh Springs Care Center presents check for tornado relief fund

TROTWOOD, Ohio (WDTN) – The Shiloh Springs Care Center hosted an art reception Monday, featuring work by residents with cognitive health issues or dementia.

The Care Center also presented a 600 dollar check to the Trotwood Disaster Relief Fund during an MLK memorial celebration.

“It feels really good. One of the survivors of the tornado was actually injured and is now a long-term care resident at our facility. His name is Mr. Willie Brown and he was able to present the check to Jeff Rezabek today,” said Kim Willis, Community Liaison with Shiloh Springs.

The donation was funded, in part, by a silent Christmas tree auction hosted by Shiloh Springs.

Like us on Facebook, follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news, weather and sports.