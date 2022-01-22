DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Dayton residents in need can find food at the Shiloh Church Food Pantry on Saturday, January 22.

The Shiloh pantry said it is offering a variety of meat, vegetables and snacks in the southwest corner of the church. All neighborhood residents are welcome to come to the distribution, but a photo identification card and proof of residence in the Shiloh neighborhood are required.

The food pantry will be open from 9 am until noon on January 22. It is located at the corner of Philadelphia Drive and North Main Street in Dayton.

For more information, call 937-227-8953. For a referral to other Dayton pantries call 937-461-0265.