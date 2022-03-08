HUBER HEIGHTS, Ohio (WDTN) — American music icon, Sheryl Crow, will be heading to the Rose Music Center in Huber Heights this summer.

The nine-time Grammy Award winner will be joined by Keb’ Mo’ and Southern Avenue for one night only at the Rose Music Center at The Heights on Friday, July 8.

Crow, 60, cancelled her last visit to the Rose Music Center back in June 2020 during the start of the COVID pandemic.

Her first nine studio albums sold 35 million copies worldwide; seven of them charted in the Top 10 and five were certified for Multi-Platinum sales.

“Sheryl,” a full length documentary film about the singer-songwriter’s life and career will premiere at SXSW later this month. The documentary will reportedly then air on Showtime.

Tickets will go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 11. For ticket information, click here.