Sherrod Brown blasts Trump over lack of COVID-19 testing, PPE as deaths hit 100K

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDTN) – U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown said he wished President Donald Trump would stop fighting with social media company Twitter and show more focus on the COVID-19 outbreak, especially as the United States had its 100,000th death from virus this week.

Brown, who made his remarks during a video conference with reporters on Thursday, said Trump should be focused on increasing COVID-19 testing and scaling up the production of protective equipment. He said Trump’s lack of action during the early months in the epidemic to produce equipment and make testing a priority has led to more people dying as a result.

“We are 5 percent of the world’s population and we are more than 30 percent of the world’s deaths from cornonavirus,” Brown said. “We need to scale up testing and we need more protective equpment and the president has failed on both counts. That’s the biggest reason our death toll is a third of the people in the world that have died.”

On Tuesday, Twitter had added a fact-check link to two of Trump’s tweets over mail-in ballots and voter fraud. Trump has also attacked MSNBC host and former Republican Congressman Joe Scarborough on the platform by tweeting a conspiracy theory involving one of his former staffers, Lori Klausutis, who died at his Florida office in 2001 from a heart condition. Trump tweeted Scarborough should be investigated for murder over her death. Her widower wrote a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey stating Trump had violated the company’s terms of services and was using the memory of his dead wife for political gain.

Trump has accused social media companies Facebook and Twitter of being politically biased. He threatened this week to take executive actions against the companies.

“I can’t believe the President of the United States essentially accuses a journalist and former Congressman of murder with no evidence,” Brown said. “I can’t believe he calls people names the way he does. I think the only way to (get a message to him) is when his poll numbers look worse and worse for him in Ohio as they inevitably will. I think the best way to show displeasure is to vote him out of office.”

Brown also discussed the death of George Floyd, who died while being arrested by police in Minneapolis on Saturday. Four police officers have since been fired.

“I’ve heard good things about the (Minneapolis) police chief and mayor, but putting that aside, the Feds need to come out and find out why this is happening time after time after time,” Brown said.

Brown announced he has introduced legislation to help veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits while fighting in Iraq and Afghanistan.